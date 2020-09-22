Theatre Royal Bath announces cast for autumn season including Nancy Carroll and Haydn Gwynne

Theatre Royal Bath has unveiled casting for two of its autumn season casts ahead of reopening plans next month.

The new season will feature three plays that are deemed modern classics – Harold Pinter's Betrayal, set to be directed by the venue's artistic director Jonathan Church (running from 14 to 31 October), Michael Frayn's Copenhagen revived by Polly Findlay (playing from 4 to 21 November) and a Nicole Charles-helmed production of David Mamet's Oleanna (from 25 November to 12 December).

The cast for Betrayal will be made up of Nancy Carroll (The Moderate Soprano), Joseph Millson (Love Never Dies), Edward Bennett (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Christopher Bianchi (a regular at the Tobacco Factory and Bristol Old Vic).

Appearing in Copenhagen will be Haydn Gwynne (The Welkin), Michael Gould (Othello) and Philip Arditti (As You Like it). Full creative teams for the productions are to be confirmed.