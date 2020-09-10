Sadler's Wells to reopen for public performances and release archived shows online

Sadler's Wells has announced plans to re-open for public performances and present new online material across the autumn.

The venue will work with three organisations – Hofesh Shechter Company, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company and Candoco Dance Company – to create a new suite of content, titled "Digital Stage In Focus".

Free for all audiences, the series will include a digital screening of a full-length performance made available for a 7-day period on YouTube and Facebook, beginning with Hofesh Shechter Company on 14 September.

The group will stream the hit show Grand Finale , with all text will be subtitled and an audio described version of each screening will also be released.

The follow event on 19 October will be content around Kate Prince Company's award-winning show Some Like It Hip Hop, which mixes elements from Some Like it Hot and Twelfth Night.

Finally on 26 November, Sadler's Wells will stream dance work Let's Talk About Dis from Candoco Dance Company.

As previously announced, from Thursday 29 October to Saturday 31 October the theatre will reopen for mixed-bill piece Lazuli Sky created by Birmingham Royal Ballet – you can find out more here.