Leeds Playhouse announces new autumn season including A Christmas Carol and Ugly Sisters musical

Leeds Playhouse has revealed a full season of socially distanced shows going ahead later this year.

Joining the two previously announced pair of Alan Bennett Talking Heads performers will be Rochenda Sandall, who will also perform her take on "The Outside Dog" monologue, transferring from the Bridge Theatre for one night on 7 November.

Zodwa Nyoni will return to the Playhouse with her play Nine Lives, which is also set to play at the Bridge Theatre. Performed by Lladel Bryan, it is directed by Alex Chisholm and plays on 5 and 6 November.

From 11 to 21 November, Opera North will present a new double-bill – Handel's Acis and Galatea and Brech and Weill's Seven Deadly Sins.

Leeds-based Wrongsemble returns with a new family-friendly musical from 18 to 21 November, entitled The Not So Ugly Sisters. The two-hander is written and directed by Elvi Piper (Rapunzel, Three UK tour) and designed by Antony Jones (Rapunzel, Three UK tour), with an all-female northern cast and with original score composed by Claire-Marie Seddon and Bay Bryan.

Riptide Theatre company will present a two-week long pervasive experience, while the Red Ladder Theatre company will debut Nana-Kofi Kufuor's first play My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored. Directed by Dermot Daly, it runs from 26 to 28 November.

For its festive production, the theatre will reinvent its 2018 production of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Deborah McAndrew. Directed by Playhouse associate director Amy Leach, it runs from 3 December to 9 January and will integrate BSL.

James Brining, artistic director of Leeds Playhouse, said: "From standing in solidarity with our colleagues across the arts industry, lighting up our digital screens for our wonderful NHS and key workers, to celebrating with the city as Leeds United were crowned champions – this certainly has been an incredible six months, which despite the ongoing challenges has seen the Leeds City Region holding strong.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout this period of uncertainty and who has stepped forward to help us in this time of need."