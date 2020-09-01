Nottingham Playhouse announces season including James Graham world premiere, concerts and more

Nottingham Playhouse has announced a series of live and live-streamed shows occurring this autumn.

Award-winning playwright James Graham will premiere a brand new work for the season, entitled Bubble, which will be shown either online or with live audiences members (ticket prices vary from between £22.50 and £25). The piece follows a couple deciding whether or not to live together during quarantine, with two versions of their lives playing out. It runs on 23 and 24 October.

Sarah ‘Rain' Kolawole will present Rootless Island Baby on 21 October, with the piece following a young social worker reflecting on her own life in the care system. Ben Norris and Naomi Obeng will also mount new work in a double-bill evening on 28 October.

The three-week season will also feature musical performances from Rosalie Craig, Jodie Prenger and Sandra Marvin in three concerts on 6 and 7 November (tickets cost £25 in person or £10 and £22.50 for the livestream) while Mark Gatiss and Jade Anouka will read scary stories for Halloween on 30 and 31 October. There will be comedy stylings from collective Major Labia, while Lewis Doherty will present hit show WOLF on 4 November.

Artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse, Adam Penford said: "Whilst we've continued to make work online throughout the pandemic, it's time to reengage audiences and artists on stage again.

"We've curated a programme that combines local theatre-makers and our associate companies, alongside household names, including the world premiere of a new James Graham play, providing employment and encouraging audiences back into the venue. The festival will be stripped-back and simple, top-class talent coming live from the Playhouse stage."