Rose Theatre Kingston to reopen for socially distanced season

The Rose Theatre in Kingston has revealed plans to reopen for a socially distanced season of work from next month.

The season will feature the touring production of Educating Rita starring Stephen Tompkinson and Jessica Johnson, the award-winning production of Apphia Campbell's Woke and a festive version of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's Stick Man.

Running from 28 October, there will also be a comedy night hosted by Russel Kane.

Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director at the Rose said: "To begin to see the light at the end of this long, dark tunnel is a welcome relief. While the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the Rose and on our community in Kingston upon Thames, I'm delighted that we have been able to secure a series of entertaining and provocative work.

"I am also looking forward to my first full season of original productions, which will come next year. During these six months, our relentlessly adaptable staff have embodied the resilience of the Rose. Our reopening is a testament to them and the support we continue to receive from our audiences."