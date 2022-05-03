The Old Vic unveils additional Jitney cast and creative team

The Old Vic has announced additional cast and creative team members for August Wilson's Jitney – a co-production with Headlong and Leeds Playhouse.

Newly confirmed are Nnabiko Ejimofor (as Shealy), Solomon Israel (as Youngblood), Dayo Koleosho (as Philmore) and Sule Rimi (as Turnbo), who will appear alongside Geoff Aymer (as Doub), Leanne Henlon (as Rena), Wil Johnson (as Becker), Leemore Marrett Jr (as Booster) and Tony Marshall (as Fielding). Lindon Alexander, Lincoln Conway, Blair Gyabaah and Yolanda Ovide will all serve as understudies.

Director Tinuke Craig commented: "After a very successful and enjoyable run in Leeds last year, I'm excited to share Jitney with London audiences at The Old Vic. This remarkable play, the first written of August Wilson's Pittsburgh Cycle, hasn't been seen in London for over 20 years but remains as relevant as ever. It is a play I've loved for many years which explores the themes of love, loss and community through the lens of the Black experience. It's a dream come true to be able to direct it.

"I'm also thrilled to be welcoming back so many of the truly wonderful cast, along with a few new exciting additions. Every member of the company is a generous, charismatic, truthful, and inventive performer, and I couldn't ask for a more exciting group of people to bring these fantastic characters to life."





Leanne Henlon and Sule Rimi

© Sharron Wallace





The piece is set in a condemned taxi rank and follows the lives of Jim Becker and his unlicensed drivers in the Pittsburgh Hill District.

The creative team also features set and costume design by Alex Lowde, lighting by Elliot Griggs, sound and composition by Max Perryment, video design by Ravi Deepres, movement by Sarita Piotrowski, voice and dialect by Hazel Holder and Eleanor Manners, intimacy coaching by Asha Jennings-Grant and fight direction by Kev McCurdy. Prime Isaac is associate director for the production, with casting by Jacob Sparrow.

Jitney runs at the Old Vic from 9 June until 9 July, with tickets on sale below.