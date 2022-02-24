Now Or Never to receive a one-night-only anniversary stream

The digital song cycle entitled Now or Never is set for a repeat streaming for one-night-only on its first anniversary.

Money raised from the event will benefit The Suzie Mackie Fellowship, which funds research into Triple Negative breast cancer. In addition, donations will also be match-funded by Dr Tim Crook, Mackie's oncologist, who sadly passed away shortly before the show's release.

Featuring music and lyrics by Matthew Harvey and directed by Ryan Carter, the piece follows seven ordinary people who learn that the world may come to an end in seven days time and react with defiant acts of positivity.

Alongside Harvey (Jesus Christ Superstar), the cast also features Lucy St Louis (The Phantom of the Opera), Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and the Beast), Eloise Davies (Bonnie and Clyde), Ahmed Hamad (The Addams Family), Irvine Iqbal (Broken Wings) and Katie Shearman (Evita), as well as a special guest appearance by Janie Dee (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike).

Harvey said: "Suzie's defiant optimism in the face of her diagnosis was one of the things that inspired me to write Now Or Never. She loved music, possibly more than anyone I've ever met, so to be able to use my music to support her cause feels, right."

Originally performed and recorded at Cirencester's Barn Theatre in 2021 as a live, one-shot production through seven different performance spaces, the stream will be made available again on 2 April at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased via www.now-or-never.live.

You can check out one of the show's musical numbers "Whatever Happens Next" below: