Nominations in full: the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The nominations for the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards have been revealed, with the full list of nominees below. You can vote in all 24 categories here.

The winners will be revealed at the ceremony on Sunday 12 February 2023 at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London's West End, with tickets on sale here.





Best Performer in a Musical

- Courtney Bowman, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

- Katie Brayben, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

- Divina De Campo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester

- Jordan Luke Gage, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

- Frances Mayli McCann, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

- Charlie Stemp, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre





Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

(sponsored by Newman Displays)

- Jocasta Almgill, Grease, Dominion Theatre

- Lauren Drew, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

- Paul French, Grease, Dominion Theatre

- Natalie McQueen, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

- John Owen-Jones, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

- Marisha Wallace, Oklahoma!, Young Vic





Best Performer in a Play

(sponsored by Sine Digital)

- Jonathan Bailey, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

- Jodie Comer, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Carrie Hope Fletcher, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Rose Theatre, Kingston

- Mei Mac, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Rafe Spall, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

- David Tennant, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre





Best Supporting Performer in a Play

(sponsored by Edwardian Hotels London)

- Jade Anouka, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

- Gwyneth Keyworth, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

- Elliot Levey, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Natasha Magigi, The Clothes They Stood Up In, Nottingham Playhouse

- Sharon Small, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Greg Tannahill, Good Luck, Studio, Mercury Theatre, Salisbuy Playhouse and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre





Best Takeover Performance

(sponsored by Tandem Marketing)

- Lauren Byrne, Matilda The Musical, Cambridge Theatre

- Erin Caldwell, Heathers: The Musical, The Other Palace

- Joel Harper-Jackson, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

- Lucie Jones, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

- Reuben Joseph, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

- Ben Joyce, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre





Best Professional Debut Performance

(sponsored by AKA)

- Tomisin Ajani, The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre

- Joe Locke, The Trials, Donmar Warehouse

- Oliver Nicholas, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

- Aharon Rayner, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

- Nadine Shah, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare North Playhouse

- Djavan van de Fliert, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane





Best New Musical

(sponsored by Travelzoo)

- Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

- The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

- Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford

- Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

- The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

- The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK tour





Best Musical Revival

(sponsored by Concord Theatricals)

- Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester

- Grease, Dominion Theatre

- Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

- My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and tour

- Oklahoma!, Young Vic

- Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre





Best New Play

(sponsored by Ticketmaster)

- A Different Stage, Duke of York's Theatre and UK tour

- Best of Enemies, Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

- Eureka Day, The Old Vic

- My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

- To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre





Best Play Revival

- Blues for an Alabama Sky, National Theatre

- Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

- Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

- The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Rose Theatre, Kingston

- The Crucible, National Theatre

- The Seagull, Harold Pinter Theatre





Best West End Show

(sponsored by Dewynters)

- Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

- Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

- Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre

- SIX, Vaudeville Theatre

- The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

- Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre





Best Regional Production

(sponsored by Music Theatre International)

- Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester

- Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre

- The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

- Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

- The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre, Bolton

- The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK tour





Best Off-West End Production

- Anyone Can Whistle, Southwark Playhouse

- But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, The Turbine Theatre

- DIVA: Live from Hell!, The Turbine Theatre

- Millennials, The Other Palace Studio

- RIDE - A New Musical, Charing Cross Theatre

- Ruckus, Southwark Playhouse





Best Concert Event

- Chess, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

- Jeremy Jordan, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

- SIX in Concert, Hampton Court Palace

- Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sondheim Theatre

- Treason, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

- The Witches of Eastwick, Sondheim Theatre





Best Direction

(sponsored by LOVEtheatre)

- Dominic Cooke, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!, Young Vic

- Nikolai Foster, Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester

- Rupert Goold, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

- Phelim McDermott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Indhu Rubasingham, The Father and the Assassin, National Theatre





Best Musical Direction/Supervision

- Sarah Travis, Steve Sidwell and the company, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, UK tour

- Daniel Kluger, Nathan Koci and Tom Brady, Oklahoma!, Young Vic

- Bruce O'Neil and Matt Smith, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Nigel Lilley and Tarek Merchant, The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

- Stuart Morley, George Francis and Elliot Mackenzie, Whistle Down the Wind, Watermill Theatre

- Ted Sperling and Gareth Valentine, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and UK tour





Best Casting Direction

- Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

- Stuart Burt, The Seagull, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Anji Carroll, Marvellous, New Vic Theatre and @sohoplace

- Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion Casting, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

- Jacob Sparrow, Oklahoma!, Young Vic

- Anne Vosser and Jo Hawes, Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford





Best Choreography

- Fabian Aloise, Bring It On: The Musical, Southbank Centre

- Maxine Doyle, The Burnt City, Woolwich Works

- Ellen Kane, A Chorus Line, Curve, Leicester

- Lynne Page, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

- Arlene Phillips, Grease, Dominion Theatre

- Susan Stroman, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre





Best Costume Design

- Evie Gurney and Richard Mawbey, The 47th, The Old Vic

- William Ivey Long, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre

- Katrina Lindsay, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

- Melissa Simon-Hartman, Much Ado About Nothing, Royal Shakespeare Theatre

- Gabriella Slade, The Cher Show, UK tour

- Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and UK tour





Best Lighting Design

(sponsored by White Light)

- Neil Austin, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

- Nic Farman, The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre, Bolton

- Jessica Hung Han Yun, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Jack Knowles, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

- Tim Lutkin, The Crucible, National Theatre

- Scott Zielinski, Oklahoma!, Young Vic





Best Set Design

(sponsored by Preevue)

- Jon Bausor, Into the Woods, Theatre Royal Bath

- Es Devlin, The Crucible, National Theatre

- Robert Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, Chichester Festival Theatre

- Morgan Large, Sister Act, Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith and UK tour

- Tom Pye and Basil Twist, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Ben Stones, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester





Best Sound Design

(sponsored by Stage Sound Services)

- Lee Affen, Blood Harmony, The Lowry, Salford, The Dukes, Lancaster, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield and Traverse Theatre

- Tony Gayle and Nicola T Chang, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Paul Groothuis, The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

- Paul Groothuis, Into the Woods, Theatre Royal Bath

- Drew Levy, Oklahoma!, Young Vic

- Annie May Fletcher, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester





Best Video Design

- Luke Halls and Zakk Hein, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre

- Douglas O'Connell, Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford

- Finn Ross, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

- Andrea Scott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Max Spielbichler, Best of Enemies, Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

- Joshua Thorson, Oklahoma!, Young Vic





Best Graphic Design

(sponsored by Hexagon Print)

- AKA, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

- Bob King Creative, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and UK tour

- Felicity McCabe, The Crucible, National Theatre

- Muse Creative Communications, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre

- Studio Doug, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Toshio Suzuki and Dewynters, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre