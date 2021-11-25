New Diorama Theatre announces three new commissions

New Diorama Theatre (NDT) has announced its new season, which concludes its 10th anniversary year.

The season features three new commissions from theatre companies that have all featured in the venue's first decade: Kandinksy, Rhum Clay and Deafinitely Theatre.

Artistic director David Byrne said: "Ten years ago we founded NDT on the vision of being the first 'companies theatre'. A decade on, the groups supported by NDT blaze a trail of international acclaim and growing artistic vision, at the heart of a new movement in British theatre."

The season opens with the world premiere of Kandinsky's The Winston Machine (18 January to 19 February), billed as "an unmissable new state-of-the-nation show about our contested heritage and the shadow of Winston Churchill".

Next up is Project Dictator, or: Why Democracy is Overrated and I Don't Miss It At All (29 March to 30 April) from Rhum Clay, promising a "darkly comic world premiere about artistic expression, complicity, and the power of a damn good state-censored variety performance, created in anonymous collaboration with artists living under authoritarian regimes."

Finally Everyday (17 May to 11 June) by Deafinitely Theatre sees four women come together to perform "a ritual of community and catharsis, gathering up true stories of deaf women's experiences of surviving abuse."

In addition, the north London theatre announced today it is also partnering with Domino's Camden to offer audience members across the season free slices of pizza after every performance.

Executive director Will Young said: "During lockdown, as much as we missed live theatre, we also missed the post-show conversations it inspired among friends and fellow theatregoers. The shows in this season animate major debates of our times, and partnering with Domino's, we will feed our entire audience every night, encouraging them to stay and fuelling new conversations."