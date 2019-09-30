Magic Mike Live in London announces new performers

A group of new performers have been cast in Magic Mike Live, which is currently playing at the Hippodrome Casino.

Matt Jordan from the UK, Mark Lace from New Zealand, Tylah Paterson from Australia and Edson Juarez from the USA will join the show from 1 October. Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened in Leicester Square in November 2018.

The remaining cast also includes Samantha Baines, Courtenay Brady, Jake Brewer, Harry Carter, Ellie Clayton, Pip Hersee, Sophie Linder-Lee, Jack Manley, David Morgan, Ross Sands, Josie Scamell, Dean Stewart, Manny Tsakanika and Aaron Witter from the United Kingdom and Anthony Donadio from Italy.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala, costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer and aerial apparatus designer.