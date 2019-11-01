All-star Les Misérables staged concert to be broadcast in cinemas

The all-star Les Misérables staged concert will be broadcast live in cinemas on 2 December, it has been announced.

A screening of the all-star staged concert will play across the UK, Ireland and the USA, with tickets going on sale on 4 November. Cameron Mackintosh has also announced an album and DVD release in early 2020 and that the concert production will tour the UK and overseas later in 2020 and in 2021.

The production currently stars Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean (with John Owen-Jones taking on the role in certain performances), Michael Ball as Javert, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Shan Ako as Eponine, Lily Kerhoas as Cosette, Rob Houchen as Marius, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier and Bradley Jaden as Enjolras.

There will be a lottery to buy tickets and see the filmed performance in-person at the Gielgud Theatre in London, which launches at 12pm on 8 November. Patrons can enter the lottery online from 11:45am, with winners picked at random to book up to 2 tickets for the performance.

Cameron Mackintosh said: "The extraordinary sell-out success and response to our spectacular new theatrical concert staging of Les Misérables has been phenomenal so we are thrilled to add one final extra performance on 2 December which will be streamed LIVE to cinema audiences around the UK, Ireland and the US. Starring our entirely brilliant London cast headed by Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas, our 16 week limited season at the Gielgud sold out in a few days but now you can storm the barricades to ensure you catch this thrilling live performance direct from the West End in a cinema near you.''

The full production returns to the newly refurbished and renamed Sondheim Theatre (previously the Queen's Theatre) on 18 December. Ako, Fletcher and Kerhoas will remain in their roles, with Jon Robyns taking over as Jean Valjean, Jaden playing Javert, Harry Apps playing Marius, Gerard Carey playing Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle playing Madame Thénardier and Ashley Gilmour playing Enjolras. Rachelle Ann Go will take on the role of Fantine from Fletcher between 2 March and 18 April and then from 27 July onwards.