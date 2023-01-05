Inside Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons rehearsals with Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman

Take a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room for Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons with Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman!

Sam Steiner's celebrated two-hander is set to return to the stage in a major revival later this month. When it was first seen on the stage in 2015, the one-act piece was described as "bright, light and sharp - a rom-com with smarts". It follows a couple existing in a world where individuals are only allowed to say 140 words a day.

Josie Rourke (City of Angels, As You Like It) directs the production, while the creative team features designer Robert Jones, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer George Dennis, movement director Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and associate costume designer Kinnetia Isidore. Further creatives are to be announced.

Watch a new video of the pair:

Playing in the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre (18 January to 18 March 2023), the new revival will then visit Manchester Opera House (21 to 25 March) and Theatre Royal Brighton (28 March to 1 April). Tickets are on sale now.

See rehearsal photos here: