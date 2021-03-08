WhatsOnStage Logo
International Women's Day: shows to stream online

A variety of stage performances are available

Jade Anouka in Aisha (the black album)

Today is International Women's Day and a variety of dedicated events are taking place to mark the occasion. We run through some virtual shows to experience both today and across the month.


The Old VicThe venue has commissioned two new monologues, which are available to watch right now. They're penned by Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Regina Taylor. Captions are provided.


Oh Woman – Six artists, Eliyana Evans, Nana-Kofi Kufuor, Gemma Langford, Channique Sterling-Brown, Rebecca Swarray and Becky Wilkie, will create audio experiences alongside illustrator Hannah McClennan-Jones, released on 8,10 and 12 March. "An accessible visual world" will accompany the audio experience with captions available.


Disney's Women's Day on BroadwayA variety of events and discussions will be taking place this Friday – kicking off at 6pm GMT.


Emilia
© Helen Murray


EmiliaThe award-winning sucker-punch of a show is back for a further month of streaming – a great chance to revel in a great piece of new writing. Captions and audio description are available.


Letters Live – The Shows Must Go On series returns with a Letters Live special, taped last year, featuring Daisy Ridley, Rose McGowan, Olivia Colman and more. Captions are available.


Dead Poets Live – Juliet Stevenson brings British poet Stevie Smith to life in a new film created at the rather striking Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe. Captions and audio description are available.


Sugar – The three part series created with women who are homeless, in prison or on probation, is on iPlayer now. Subtitles, audio description and BSL interpretation are available.

