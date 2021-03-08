International Women's Day: shows to stream online

Today is International Women's Day and a variety of dedicated events are taking place to mark the occasion. We run through some virtual shows to experience both today and across the month.





The Old Vic – The venue has commissioned two new monologues, which are available to watch right now. They're penned by Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Regina Taylor. Captions are provided.





Oh Woman – Six artists, Eliyana Evans, Nana-Kofi Kufuor, Gemma Langford, Channique Sterling-Brown, Rebecca Swarray and Becky Wilkie, will create audio experiences alongside illustrator Hannah McClennan-Jones, released on 8,10 and 12 March. "An accessible visual world" will accompany the audio experience with captions available.





Disney's Women's Day on Broadway – A variety of events and discussions will be taking place this Friday – kicking off at 6pm GMT.





Emilia

© Helen Murray





Emilia – The award-winning sucker-punch of a show is back for a further month of streaming – a great chance to revel in a great piece of new writing. Captions and audio description are available.





Letters Live – The Shows Must Go On series returns with a Letters Live special, taped last year, featuring Daisy Ridley, Rose McGowan, Olivia Colman and more. Captions are available.





Dead Poets Live – Juliet Stevenson brings British poet Stevie Smith to life in a new film created at the rather striking Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe. Captions and audio description are available.





Sugar – The three part series created with women who are homeless, in prison or on probation, is on iPlayer now. Subtitles, audio description and BSL interpretation are available.