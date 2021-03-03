The Shows Must Go On series to return with Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Rose McGowan and more

The Shows Must Go On series will return from Monday to present a variety of streamed performances.

From 8 March, the channel will work with Letters Live to present a series of readings on its YouTube channel for seven days, free of charge. All donations will be going to The WOW Foundation, which runs the global movement that is WOW - Women of the World Festivals.

The streamed shows will feature women such as Olivia Colman, Adwoa Aboah, Gillian Anderson, Rose McGowan, Daisy Ridley and Caitlin Moran reading letters by women, about women and to women.

Aimie Sullivan, executive producer of Letters Live, said: "Letters Live have produced three shows on International Women's Day over the years with our last live production to date landing on March 8, 2020 to close the 10th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival at the Southbank Centre, London. While we eagerly anticipate the moment we can produce shows for a live audience once again, we are delighted to partner with The Shows Must Go On, to share Letters Live further and wider and increase exposure and awareness for the incredible work of The WOW Foundation."

There will be subsequent Letters Live performances on 15 March and 22 March, with donations going to Choose Love, a charity aiding displaced people. These will feature Jude Law, Tom Hiddleston, Kylie Minogue, Claire Foy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Carey Mulligan and Damian Lewis.

You can tune in to watch via the Letters Live or Shows Must Go On channels from 7pm GMT on 8 March.

You can watch the trailer here: