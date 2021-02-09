Emilia to be streamed again across March

An archived recording of the West End production of Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's Emilia will be streamed once again for audiences.

With a pay-what-you-can model, viewers will be able to contribute at least £1 to see the piece, which was taped in London during its run at the Vaudeville Theatre. Proceeds from the recording will be shared across the entire team from the 2019 production.

The show tells the story of Emilia Bassano, Renaissance poet, polemicist and contemporary of Shakespeare. Some believe she is the 'dark lady' of the sonnets.

Tickets for the online production will once again be 'pay what you can' for all of March. Captioned and audio described recordings are available, with the piece being streamed from 1 to 31 March, in association with the WOW Foundation (Women of the World).

Directed by Nicole Charles, the West End cast is composed of Nadia Albina, Anna Andresen, Christina Bloom, Jackie Clune, Saffron Coomber, Lauren Drennan, Eva Fontaine, Cora Kirk, Adelle Leonce, Jenni Maitland, Clare Perkins, Carolyn Pickles, Sarah Seggari, Sophie Stone, Samantha Sutherland, Rosanna Ter-Berg, Charity Wakefield, Amanda Wilkin and Tanika Yearwood.

Emilia is designed by Joanna Scotcher, with lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound by Emma Laxton, choreography and movement by Anna Morrissey, composition by Luisa Gerstein, musical direction by Yshani Perinpanayagam, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams And Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd, casting by Karishma Balani, voice coaching by Tess Dignan, assistant direction by Rafaella Marcus, assistant design by Amelia Jane Hankin, associate lighting by Anna Reddyhoff, assistant choreography by Christina Fulcher, production management by Sacha Milroy, costume supervision by Sian Harriss and wig supervision by Jessica Plews.

The play originally premiered at Shakespeare's Globe in 2017 where it opened to positive reactions, including four stars from WhatsOnStage with the review saying the show was an "outright feminist triumph and a brilliant call-to-arms."

The show will be streamed in time for International Women's Day on 8 March.