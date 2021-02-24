The Old Vic to stream two new monologues next month

The Old Vic has revealed two commissioned monologues created to mark International Women's Day next month.

The first is written by Kiri Pritchard-McLean and titled Putting A Face On while the other is Regina Taylor's Aisha (the black album). The former is about how domestic abuse remains prevalent in women's daily lives, while the latter traces the history of Black women's political power in the US over the last century.

Aisha (the black album) will be performed by Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials) and directed by Tinuke Craig (The Color Purple), while Putting A Face On will be performed by Susan Wokoma (Teenage Dick) and directed by Pritchard-McLean.

The two monologues are part of a week-long celebration marking International Women's Day, with a variety of texts being presented across the week.

The two pieces will be broadcast on YouTube from Monday 8 March.