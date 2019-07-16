Immersive Wolf of Wall Street show announces London location and casting

Casting and further details have been revealed for the upcoming Wolf of Wall Street immersive theatre experience, which opens in previews in London on 5 September.

The piece is based on the real life memoirs of Jordan Belfort, who was a stock market millionaire before becoming a federal convict. Belfort's memoir was previously adapted into a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Appearing in the piece, adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, will be Oliver Tilney as Jordan Belfort with Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty as his wife Nadine, and James Bryant as his right-hand man Danny. The full cast also includes Charlotte Brown, Caroline Colomei, Ivy Corbin, Alan Devally, Sam Donnelly, Fia Houston Hamilton, Samuel Hunt, Naail Ishaq, Andrew Macbean, Olivia Marcus, Jack Matthew, Razak Osman and Gail Sixsmith.

Ciaran Bagnall designs the piece with costume design by Heledd Rees, lighting by Rachel Sampley, co-sound design and music supervision by Phil Grainger, co-sound design by Lara Gallagher and movement by Chi-San Howard. The team is completed by associate director Aileen Gonsalves, dramaturg and assistant director Rebecca Hanbury, assistant director Fiona Kingwill and safeguarding, consent and inclusion coordinator Brodie Turner.

The production, which will be occurring at 5 to 15 Sun Street in the City of London, has an official opening night on 4 October and runs until 19 January. The immersive location will feature four floors, 25 rooms and 2000 square metres of performance space.