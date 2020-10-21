Ian McKellen and Don Black to be recognised at this year's Olivier Awards

Ian McKellen and Don Black will be honoured at this year's Olivier Awards, it has been announced.

McKellen will be commended for his 80th birthday tour, which raised funds for venues up and down the country to provide further outreach schemes, repairs or talent development initiatives.

As previously revealed, lyricist Don Black (Aspects of Love) will receive the Olivier Special Award for his contributions to theatre. As part of the Olivier event on Sunday, Sharon D Clarke will sing a tribute to Black, while Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Duchess of Cornwall will give Black his award.

McKellen has already won the Special Award as part of his four Olivier collection.

Further programming for the awards has also been revealed – the show will be broadcast in the UK on ITV at 10.20pm, with pre-programming available via the Official London Theatre YouTube channel from 9.30pm. International audiences will be able to watch the full event via YouTube.