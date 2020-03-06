Don Black to receive Special Award at 2020 Olivier Awards

Don Black will receive the Special Award at the 2020 Olivier Awards, it has been announced.

The lyricist has worked on some of the biggest shows of the last half-century, and collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber on Tell Me On A Sunday, Aspects Of Love, Whistle Down The Wind and Stephen Ward.

He also co-wrote the book and lyrics for the Tony Award-winning Sunset Boulevard with Christopher Hampton, as well as working alongside A R Rahman on Bombay Dreams, John Barry on Billy and Brighton Rock and Dracula alongside Frank Wildhorn.

He has written for a number of James Bond film songs, and written lyrics for tunes by Quincy Jones, Lulu, Meat Loaf, Michel Legrand and Debbie Wiseman.

Previous winners of the Special Award include Matthew Bourne, Kenneth Branagh, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Alan Bennett and Joan Littlewood.

The Olivier Awards winners will be revealed on Sunday 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall. Nominees were announced earlier this week.