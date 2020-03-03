Olivier Awards 2020 nominees include & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen, James McAvoy and Andrew Scott
The annual Awards have unveiled this year's shortlist
The Olivier Awards nominees have been revealed.
& Juliet leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Fiddler on the Roof with eight and Dear Evan Hansen with seven. In the play categories, Death Of A Salesman and Rosmersholm share the top spot with five nominations each, with Cyrano de Bergerac and Present Laughter both receiving four.
Mary Poppins received six nominations including Best Musical Revival, as well as nominations for the two leads Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp.
The annual Awards celebrate the best in London theatre, and will be held at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 5 April, hosted by Jason Manford.
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
David Bedella, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Stewart Clarke, Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre
Jack Loxton, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Rupert Young, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Lucy Anderson, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Petula Clark, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre
Cassidy Janson, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Lauren Ward, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Original Original Score or New Orchestration
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Musical supervisor and arrangements by Barnaby Race, Amélie the Musical, The Other Palace
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, orchestration by Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
New orchestrations by Jason Carr, Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre
Music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, Waitress, Adelphi Theatre
Best New Dance Production
La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler's Wells
Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
Mám by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daṁsa at Sadler's Wells
Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler's Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler's Wells
Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler's Wells
Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler's Wells
Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre
Fleabag, Wyndham's Theatre
Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre
The Upstart Crow, Gielgud Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Best Musical Revival
Evita, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The London Palladium
Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Andy Nyman, Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre
Charlie Stemp, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre
Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Jac Yarrow, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The London Palladium
Best Actress in a Musical
Audrey Brisson, Amélie the Musical, The Other Palace
Judy Kuhn, Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre
Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Zizi Strallen, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre
Best Play Revival
Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre Death of a Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre Present Laughter, The Old Vic Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre
Best Family Show
Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear – The Musical!, National Theatre - Dorfman
Oi Frog & Friends!, Lyric Theatre
To The Moon And Back, Barbican Theatre
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre
Blues in the Night, Kiln Theatre
Our Lady of Kibeho, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner, Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court
Warheads, Park Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Neil Austin, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre
Paule Constable, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, National Theatre – Dorfman
Howard Hudson, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Bruno Poet, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Sound Design
Gregory Clarke, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre
Emma Laxton, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre
Ben and Max Ringham, ANNA, National Theatre – Dorfman
Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Best Costume Design
Hugh Durrant, Goldilocks And The Three Bears, The London Palladium
Jonathan Lipman, Fiddler On The Roof, Playhouse Theatre
Joanna Scotcher, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre
Paloma Young, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Best Set Design
Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Rae Smith, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre
Rae Smith, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play
Arinzé Kene, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic
Colin Morgan, All My Sons, The Old Vic
Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre
Reece Shearsmith, A Very Expensive Poison, The Old Vic
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play
Michele Austin, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Sophie Thompson, Present Laughter, The Old Vic
Indira Varma, Present Laughter, The Old Vic
Josie Walker, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, National Theatre – Dorfman
Best New Opera Production
Berenice, Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
Billy Budd, Royal Opera House
Hansel and Gretel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Noye's Fludde, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House
The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum
Best Actor in a Play
Toby Jones, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre
James McAvoy, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Wendell Pierce, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Andrew Scott, Present Laughter, The Old Vic
Best Actress in a Play
Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre
Sharon D Clarke, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor, Almeida Theatre
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, Wyndham's Theatre
Best Director
Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Jamie Lloyd, Cyrano De Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Trevor Nunn, Fiddler On The Roof, Playhouse Theatre
Ian Rickson, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best New Play
A Very Expensive Poison, The Old Vic
The Doctor, Almeida Theatre
Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre
The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman
Best New Musical
& Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie the Musical, The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Waitress, Adelphi Theatre