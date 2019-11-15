Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson to join Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame at The Old Vic

Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson will join the previously announced Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame at The Old Vic, it was announced today.

Directed by Richard Jones, Samuel Beckett's production will play in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II. The macabre comedy tells of the relationship between Hamm – an old and blind tyrant – his servant Clov and his two parents.

Design is by Stuart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Fergus O'Hare and movement direction by Sarah Fahie. David Sawer will be the sound consultant on this production and Danielle Baker-Charles the Baylis assistant director.

Endgame will play from 27 January to 28 March, with a press night on 4 February.