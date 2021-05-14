Helen McCrory's The Deep Blue Sea and The Comedy of Errors added to National Theatre at Home

To mark the legendary actress' passing, the National Theatre will add its hit production of The Deep Blue Sea to its streaming site.

First presented in 2016, Carrie Cracknell's hit production of Terence Rattigan's post-war masterpiece features McCrory as Hester Collyer and Tom Burke as Freddie Page.

It features designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Guy Hoare, music by Stuart Earl, movement direction by Polly Bennett, sound design by Mike Walker and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The piece is one of two shows added to the streaming platform today, with the other being Dominic Cooke's production of Measure for Measure starring Lenny Henry, Michelle Terry and Lucian Msamati. First seen in 2012, the piece is set in the present day and has design by Bunny Christie, lighting design by Paule Constable, music by Gary Yershon, movement direction by Ann Yee, sound design by Christopher Shutt and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Cracknell, who also directed McCrory in Medea at the venue, said: "Helen was undoubtedly one of the greatest actors of her generation. Incandescent, playful, fierce and wildly intelligent. Her craft and precision as an actor was awe-inspiring. On some afternoons, while Helen was rehearsing The Deep Blue Sea at the NT, the sun would pour through the windows, and it would feel for a moment that time had stopped. That the world had stopped revolving, as the entire cast and crew would stand, quietly enraptured by the humanity and aliveness and complexity of Helen's work. As we moved the production into the auditorium, I would marvel at how she held an audience of 900 people in the palm of her hand. She could change how we felt with the slightest glance, a flick of the wrist, a sultry pause, yet somehow she never lost the central truth of her character. I couldn't be prouder that we have this beautiful recording of our production to share.

"Helen was anarchic, naughty and always full of outrageous stories. She would turn up to work in her pyjamas and crocs one day, then stilettos the next, and yet she was deeply serious about the things that she cared about. Her greatest pleasure was to slip away from rehearsals at the end of the day and get home to be with her beloved family. She was fierce, and kind, and properly brave, both in how she chose to live and how she faced up to her illness. A truly remarkable woman and a shattering loss."

Both shows are available through until May 2022.