Frozen celebrates its first public performance at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane

Frozen has arrived! The show celebrated its first public performance last night, and audiences were treated to a flurry of snow outside Theatre Royal Drury Lane after the bows.

Director Michael Grandage welcomed audiences back to the recently renovated iconic venue, recognising the historic nature of the first show and thanking audiences for keeping the faith.

The cast for the London run is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna), as well as Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Sven and Obioma Ugoala

Also appearing are Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside. Children's casting is by Verity Naughton.

In the child cast are Minaii.K Barrowes (young Elsa), Kanon Narumi (young Anna), Sasha Watson-Lobo (young Elsa), Asanda Masike (young Anna), Freya Scott (young Elsa), Ellie Shenker (young Anna), Tilly-Raye Bayer (young Elsa) and Summer Betson (young Anna).

Based on the record-breaking animated film, Frozen, which has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical.

It follows Elsa, who is gifted with ice-manipulating powers, and her relationship with her sister Anna as they try to run a nation.

Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon (centre)

It is is directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Frozen West End cast

Oliver Ormson

