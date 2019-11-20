Fame new cast announced at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Fame the Musical has announced a new cast as it moves from the Peacock Theatre to the recently opened Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Kira Malou (Iris Kelly), Josie Benson (Miss Sherman), Georgia Tapp (Carmen Diaz), Joshua Steel (Joe Vegas), Rebecca French (ensemble) and Eddie Myles (ensemble) will join the existing cast comprised of Keith Jack, Hayley Johnston, Molly McGuire, Jamal Crawford, Louisa Beadel, Simon Anthony, Alexander Zane, Katie Warsop, Duncan Smith, Spencer Lee Osborne, Courtney George, Tom Mussell, Ryan Kayode, Lauren Crooks, Daisy Edwards and Jay Le Marrec.

The 30th anniversary production plays at the north west London venue from 23 December to 26 January. Based on the 1980 pop culture film, Fame follows the lives of students as they navigate their way through their time New York's High School For The Performing Arts.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Prema Mehta and sound design by Ben Harrison. Mark Crossland acts as musical supervisor.

The Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre opened in summer 2019 as a 2,000-seat venue within the former Fountain Studios, which are best known for being the venue of live televised shows including The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and Pop Idol.