Exclusive: First look at production photos of Walden

Here is an exclusive first look at the production shots for Amy Berryman's debut play Walden, which began performances at the Harold Pinter Theatre this weekend and continues to to 12 June.

The play stars Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun and Lydia Wilson, and is directed by Ian Rickson. It has design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Azusa Ono, music by Mark Bradshaw, sound design by Emma Laxton and casting by Amy Ball.

Set in the future, the piece follows a NASA botanist who returns from a year-long mission to the Moon and meets up with her twin sister.

It opens the Re:Emerge season of shows, a trio of new plays being presented in the West End.

Book tickets here

Loading...