Everybody's Talking About Jamie confirms reopening plans with Shane Richie set to star

Shane Richie will once more take up a position in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End when the show reopens in May with a raft of risk mitigation measures in place.

The actor will take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle from 20 May 2021, having previously played the role in the West End in 2019 and on tour.

Also appearing in the cast will be Noah Thomas, Melissa Jacques, Sejal Keshwala, Hiba Elchikhe and Gillian Ford. The show's script and production is set to be adapted to suit Covid-compliancy rules for an initial socially distanced run, according to reports.

The cast also includes Alexander Archer (Mickey), Zion Battles (Levi), Ebony Clarke (Swing), Marlon G. Day (Jamie's Dad), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Zahra Jones (Becca), Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Keenan Knight (Sayid), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock), Brian James Leys (understudy), David O'Reilly (Laika Virgin), Harriet Payne (Bex), Jordan Ricketts (Dean Paxton), Rachel Seiran (Fatimah) and Joe Wolstenholme (Swing).

Richie will take on the role until 18 July 2021, with the show currently booking to 29 August.

The show, which has been in the West End for three years, is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16. It is due to be released as a film at some unspecified point in 2021.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.

The film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will open in cinemas in early 2021, where Jamie will be played by newcomer Max Harwood. Richard E Grant will take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanel, with Sarah Lancashire playing Margaret New, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Shobna Gulati playing Ray after having taken on the role in the West End. The film is directed by Butterell, with MacRae writing the screenplay.