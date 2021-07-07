Constellations in the West End: Sheila Atim and Michael Longhurst discuss reviving the play

WhatsOnStage delved into the Vaudeville Theatre for a cosmic journey through Nick Payne's Constellations, now being revived with four casts of two.

The show portrays a relationship through a cosmological, quantum theoretical lens, and won the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play, plus was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award for Best New Play.

The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (playing from 18 June to 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June to 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July to 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August to 12 September).

You can watch director Michael Longhurst and star Atim chat about the piece below:

The show is designed by Tom Scutt, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson, associate direction by Debbie Hannan, assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, resident assistant design by Laura Ann Price and assistant design by Sarah Asmail.