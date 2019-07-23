Clive Rowe, Kat B and Tony Whittle to star in Hackney Empire 2019 pantomime Dick Whittington

The initial casting for this year's Hackney Empire pantomime, Dick Whittington and His Cat, has been revealed (oh yes it has).

Clive Rowe will make his 13th pantomime appearance, starring as Sarah the Cook. He is joined by Kat B who will star as Vincent the Cat and Tony Whittle as Alderman Fitzwarren. Further casting for the pantomime is to be revealed.

Writer and director Susie McKenna returns to Hackney for the piece, which features original music by Steven Edis, choreography by Richard Roe, production design by Lotte Collett, musical direction by Mark Dickman, lighting design by David Howe and sound design by Daniel Higgott.

Dick Whittington and His Cat runs from 23 November to 5 January 2020.