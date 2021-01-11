Stage stars to look out for in Bridgerton

With the news that it's apparently set to run for eight series, we think it's about time you got to know some of the incredible stage talent bringing Julia Quinn's series of books Bridgerton to life.

Kathryn Drysdale

Kathryn Drysdale

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

In Bridgerton she plays the "French" seamstress Genevieve Delacroix, but Drysdale has a whole host of stage credits: including the National's Home, I'm Darling, Jamie Lloyd's The Ruling Class and Josie Rourke's The Recruiting Officer.





Adjoa Andoh

Andoh plays the all-round MVP Lady Danbury, responsible for raising the dashing Duke of Hastings and generally causing a stir wherever she goes. Andoh has some incredible stage credits to her name, taking on the titular role in Shakespeare's Globe's Richard II, as part of the UK's first-ever company of women of colour in a Shakespeare play on a major UK stage.





Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey and co-star Sabrina Bartlett

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The musical vet has appeared in the likes of Company (taking on the gender-switched super-speedy singer Jamie) and The Last Five Years, where he played, well, another Jamie. He plays Anthony Bridgerton, the family's eldest son.





Luke Thompson

Thompson plays the second Bridgerton brother Benedict (because his name starts with a B, get it?) and has had an outrageous number of great theatre roles. A long-time Robert Icke collaborator, he's appeared in Oresteia and Hamlet at the Almeida and in the West End, while also playing Edgar opposite Ian McKellen's King Lear. Funnily enough, Jonathan Bailey took on that role when it was in Chichester. Small world huh?





Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Though naturally a brilliant TV presence (with an iconic performance in Derry Girls), Coughlan has been on stage in a few pieces, including the Donmar's The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and Jess and Joe Forever at the Orange Tree and in Edinburgh. She's the wonderful Penelope Featherington here.





Julian Ovenden

Taking on the role of progressive painter Henry Granville, Ovenden has appeared across stage and screen with credits including Merry We Roll Along and, most recently, the starry production of All About Eve with Gillian Anderson and Lily James.





Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The Queen Charlotte herself Golda Rosheuvel is played with heartbreaking steel and constant mirth by Golda Rosheuvel. Quite often a scene-stealer, Rosheuvel has appeared in the likes of the Old Vic's A Christmas Carol and Othello at the Liverpool Everyman.





Sabrina Bartlett

Bartlett is probably best known for her plethora of TV appearances, but she did star opposite Kathryn Hunter in the all-female revival of Cyrano de Bergerac at Southwark Playhouse and was recently in While The Sun Shines at the Orange Tree. She now portrays Anthony's forbidden lover Siena Rosso.





Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton

© Netflix

A rising star across stage and screen, Page takes on the role of the dashing Duke of Hastings in the series. He has had some sturdy theatre appearances, including Michael Longhurst's revival of The History Boys as well as The Merchant of Venice alongside Jonathan Pryce.





Polly Walker

She's the put-upon and scheming matriarch Portia Featherington in Bridgerton, but across her career Walker has taken on roles with the RSC, the Old Vic, the Almeida, the National and more.





Luke Newton

The third Bridgerton son Colin (it starts with a C) Newton is a musical theatre pro – having appeared in The Book of Mormon in the West End. We're sure we'll see him back on the boards at some point, when he eventually stops being adored by the nation (and Penelope Featherington).





Martins Imhangbe

Martins Imhangbe

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Boxer and the Duke of Hastings' best friend, Will Mondrich is played by Martins Imhangbe, who had a star turn in the award-winning revival of Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic.





Ruth Gemmell

The Bridgerton mother, helping set up worthwhile matches for her children while mourning the loss of her husband, Violet is a stoic hero in the series. Gemmell has had a range of roles on stage, including The Whale in Bath and Still Alice in Leeds.