Bridgerton musical creators: 'Executives are paying attention...the dream would be Broadway'

A few weeks back we first reported on the musical version of Netflix hit series Bridgerton, which is making all sorts of waves on social media app TikTok.

With the likes of Carrie Hope Fletcher, Samantha Barks and Arun Blair-Mangat posting versions of tunes specially created by composer and singer Abigail Barlow and pianist partner Emily Bear (who, thus far, have released nine numbers online), just like the Shonda Rhymes series, the project is going from strength to strength.

Barlow certainly thinks so too – in a recent interview with Variety, she and Bear said that they think this is a show that can "go the distance".

"We have a lot of different options right now, because not only have people been paying attention, but now also the executives are paying attention", Bear says, while Barlow goes on: "The dream, of course, would be Broadway. Wouldn't that be nice, if the world opened back up and we could put on Bridgerton: The Musical?"

Their latest tune is set to be a number for Queen Charlotte (played by the inimitable Golda Rosheuvel in the series), entitled "Entertain Me", which mixes classic strings with pop melodies.

A number of British stage stars feature in the series – we've created a little round-up here. You can see Barks and one of the series' stars Jonathan Bailey in rehearsals for 2016's The Last Five Years musical here too – perhaps they should have a Bridgerton stage reunion.

A variety of choreographers, designers and more have all also provided Bridgerton content through the app. Barlow and Bear also say that the Bridgerton novel writer Julia Quinn has thanked the pair for their work.

Of course – original musicals not based on cult TV series are also really rather excellent and nothing beats the thrill of seeing an entirely new piece of work being brought to life – so be sure to check out a variety of new musicals being streamed across the web. We've supported about 35 since lockdown began – some of whom will be wowing audiences for years to come.

TikTok is doing a wad of good for theatre fans over lockdown, raising funds through a charity performance of Ratatouille, while the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Amanda Holden and Russell Brand will lead a week of TikTok LIVEs to boost lockdown learning, kicking off on 1 February.

You can watch Barks and Mangat's contributions to Bridgerton below:

I actually haven't seen @bridgerton yet but some of y'all have messaged to say I look a little like the lead so thought I'd finally give in to @tiktok_uk and have a go at some #bridgertonmusical @abigailbarloww @mlebear pic.twitter.com/8aFO5zewTa — Arun Blair-Mangat (@arunblair) January 27, 2021



