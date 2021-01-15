Bridgerton musical created by Tiktok user

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Culture + Time = Musical Adaptation.

Social media platform Tiktok has certainly fuelled this process, with a recent Ratatouille musical, which started its life on the app, amassing a large following and, following a virtual concert, raising almost two million dollars for charity.

So we move onto today's hype. Tiktoker (we assume that's the term) and singer Abigail Barlow has created a new musical based on Shonda Rhymes' blast of a Netflix series Bridgerton – which follows the socially and romantically turbulent lives of a family living in Regency era London.

Bridgerton already has a rocking cast of stage pros (including some musical theatre vets) – as we've laid out in this article. So perhaps the chances of this TV series heading to the stage aren't as far-fetched as you might expect.

Of course – original musicals not based on cult TV series are also really rather excellent – be sure to check out Public Domain which is being streamed this weekend via Southwark Playhouse.

Barlow has penned the likes of "Daphne's Song" (following the eldest daughter of the titular Bridgerton family) as well as a duet "Burn For You". Thus far, Barlow's work has had millions of TikTok plays – it really is kicking off.

