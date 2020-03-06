In The Blood at the Donmar Warehouse cast announced

The cast for the Donmar Warehouse's production of In The Blood has been announced.

Nikki Amuka-Bird will return to the venue in the role of Hester, alongside April Koyejo-Audiger, Paul Bazely, Ginny Holder, Martins Imhangbe, Sinead Matthews and Sule Rimi.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks, In The Blood is a take on Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic American novel The Scarlet Letter. It tells the story of Hester, who refuses to give up the name of her child's father.

The Gate Theatre's artistic director Ellen McDougall will direct the show, which has design by Moi Tran, lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Helen Skiera, composition by Orlando Gough and cast by Anna Cooper.

The Pulitzer Prize-nominated play will run from 17 April to 6 June, with a press night on 22 April. It follows on from the Caryl Churchill play Far Away, which runs until 4 April.