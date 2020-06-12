BBC announces broadcast date for RSC's Hamlet with Paapa Essiedu

The BBC has announced plans for further RSC shows it will broadcast in June.

The 2016 production of Hamlet, directed by Simon Godwin with Paapa Essiedu in the title role, will be presented on BBC Four on 21 June at 9pm.

The full cast comprises of Hiran Abeysekera (Horatio), Romayne Andrews (Osric), Doreene Blackstock (Player Queen), Eke Chukwu (Voltimand), James Cooney (Rosencrantz), Bethan Cullinane (Guildenstern), Marième Diouf (Cornelia / Player), Essiedu (Hamlet), Kevin N Golding (Bernardo / Priest / Player King), Marcus Griffiths (Laertes), Byron Mondahl (Professor of Wittenberg / English Ambassador), Tanya Moodie (Gertrude), Theo Ogundipe (Fortinbras / Marcellus / Lucianus), Cyril Nri (Polonius), Natalie Simpson (Ophelia), Clarence Smith (Claudius), Ewart James Walters (Ghost / Gravedigger) and Temi Wilkey (Player).

The piece is designed by Paul Wills with lighting by Paul Anderson. Music for the production is composed by Jamiroquai percussionist Sola Akingbola. Sound is by Christopher Shutt.

Other shows being broadcast include the previously announced Macbeth with Christopher Eccleston and Niamh Cusack with productions to follow including Much Ado About Nothing with Edward Bennett as Benedick and Michelle Terry as Beatrice, Othello with Hugh Quarshie in the title role and Lucian Msamati as Iago and The Merchant of Venice with Makram J Khoury as Shylock.

All are featured on the UK education syllabus.