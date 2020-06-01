BBC announces new theatre and arts shows coming soon

The BBC has announced a variety of new shows and programmes it will be broadcasting across the coming lockdown months.

The RSC's production of Romeo and Juliet will be broadcast on BBC Four at 9pm on Sunday 7 June as part of the Culture in Quarantine scheme. It stars Bally Gill and Karen Fishwick in the titular roles, with Gill winning the 2019 Ian Charleston Award for his performance.

Other shows that will be broadcast on BBC Four in June include Hamlet with Paapa Essiedu and Macbeth with Christopher Ecclestone and Niamh Cusack, with dates to be confirmed.

The organisation will work with the Lyric Theatre in Northern Ireland to present new isolation dramas, featuring the likes of Lisa McGee (Derry Girls), Stella McCusker (Game of Thrones), Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), David Ireland (Cyprus Avenue) and Conleth Hill (Game Of Thrones).

The dramas will be broadcast in June on BBC Two Northern Ireland, and will then be available on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

BBC Arts and Arts Council England have also revealed 25 new commissions featuring artists creating work in lockdown. They will include imitating the dog, 1927, Jade Anouka, Wayward Productions, Opera North and Shon Dale-Jones. You can find out more here.