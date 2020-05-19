Ten stage shows, musicals and more to watch on BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is a valuable resource during the lockdown and things are no different for theatre enthusiasts! Here are a range of shows worth catching.





Wise Children

Young Dora (Bettrys Jones), Grandma Chance (Katy Owen) and Young Nora (Mirabelle Gremaud)

© Steve Tanner

In the middle of the gloomy lockdown, trust Emma Rice to bring a bit of sparkle and joy to the world in this soaring, joyful and musical version of Angela Carter's novel of the same name. The Chance sisters will turn your world upside down.





Performance Live

The "Performance Live" series on BBC iPlayer may be the richest and most varied channel for boundary-pushing performance art available right now. From Hofesh Shechter to Touretteshero or Akala, if you want a creative fix this is a great place to start. It also includes Alexander Zerdin's LOVE, a rich and harrowing portrait of austerity Britain, or The Way Out, a whirligig one-shot tour around Battersea Arts Centre.





The Snow Queen

Choreographed by Christopher Hampson - the artistic director and CEO of Scottish Ballet - and designed by award-winning Lez Brotherson, this is a premium version of Hans Christian Andersen's tale.





RSC productions

Paapa Essiedu as Hamlet

© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan

A solid half-dozen star-studded RSC productions have been added to iPlayer as part of the theatre's "Culture in Quarantine" programme. Where else will you get to see the likes of Paapa Essiedu, Christopher Ecclestone, Patsy Ferran and more?





Shakespeare's Globe productions

The Globe has put two of its shows online – The Tempest with Roger Allam, Jessie Buckley and Colin Morgan, as well as Emma Rice's anarchic and joyous A Midsummer Night's Dream. Speaking of...





A Midsummer Night's Dream

Russel T Davies' TV version of the Bard's fantasy romance has an all-star cast bringing extra magic to the classic tale. Quite honestly we couldn't imagine anyone better than Maxine Peake playing Titania.





Fosse / Verdon

Want to know all about the making of some of the greatest musical movies of all time? Don't miss this award-winning series starring Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. It might change the way you look at the stage!





Birmingham Royal Ballet's Home From Home

While the Birmingham Royal Ballet might have been forced to shut with the rest of the industry, there's still a chance to witness gorgeous dancing within the boundaries of your own home! This special ballet class with 46 world-class dancers is a treat for anyone who likes to get insights from the best in the business.





Romeo and Juliet Beyond Words

Using Sergei Prokofiev's much-loved music, Michael Nunn and William Trevitt's Romeo and Juliet was filmed on the streets of Hungary featuring Kenneth MacMillan's classic choreography. It's a luscious and kinetic retelling of the tragedy that is pretty mesmeric.





Upstart Crow

The stage version's West End run was cut short by the lockdown, but there's more than enough fun to be had on BBC iPlayer in this David Mitchell-led sitcom about Shakespeare. Think Blackadder meets Horrible Histories with extra Ben Elton fun!