Angela Lansbury to receive Lifetime Achievement Tony Award

Angela Lansbury will receive a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award this year, presented during the ceremony on 12 June.

Lansbury is a five-time Tony Award winner in competitive categories, winning for Mame, Dear World, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and Blithe Spirit.

Born in London, she returned in 2014 to star in Blithe Spirit in the West End. It marked her first appearance on stage here since a glut of performances in the mid-1970s.

"Angela Lansbury's contributions to the stage are insurmountable," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "From her groundbreaking role in Mame to her iconic performances in Deuce and Sweeney Todd, and most recently, in the revival of A Little Night Music, Ms Lansbury has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances, and it is a great honour to present her with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award."

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday 12 June, in a four-hour television and streaming event.