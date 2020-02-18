20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: Everything you need to know

When and where?

Hopefully you already have this one in your diary... The 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards will take place on the 1 March at 7pm. It will run at the Prince of Wales Theatre, which is in the heart of London's Theatreland and usually home to The Book of Mormon.





How can I follow on the day?

There are so many ways to follow the awards this year – we've really spoilt you rotten!

You can snap up the final tickets for the event here and be in the room where it happens – watching special performances and acceptance speeches from all the winners.





WhatsOnStage will have an exclusive Facebook Live feed from the red carpet at 6.15pm, featuring interviews with nominees and stars, show info and the first look at some of the snazziest outfits out there this year.





We're going to be live tweeting the event as it happens as per usual, with running commentary also embedded on the site. This will be the perfect place to find out the immediate news of the winners. Follow @WhatsOnStage for all the live updates, check out our Twitter Moment for all the reactions and don't forget to use the hashtag #WOSAwards to join in with the conversation and to see some fun, behind-the-scenes glimpses.





Our Instagram feed will be filled to brimming with boomerangs, videos, photos and much much more. Follow our Instagram story on the day and check out all our posts using the #WOSAwards for glitz and glamour.





Oh and, we're very excited to say that this year we're going to be broadcasting the awards live on BBC Radio 2 from 7pm to 10pm with Elaine Paige and Ken Bruce providing backstage commentary, exclusive first interviews and more during the concert itself. This is the first time that the awards have been beamed out to the nation, and it seems only fair when they've been voted on by you, theatre-goers!





This year we're partnering with the fantastic Showtime Photobooth to provide some exciting snaps from the awards – featuring all our glitzy guests and attendees! We'll then be sharing snaps from the the awards the very next day here on WhatsOnStage. You can find out more about Showtime here.





Who's presenting the awards?

Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson

As always, we have a delightful duo presenting the Awards Concert. This time around its theatre legend Jodie Prenger, fresh off her star turn in A Taste of Honey in the West End, alongside romance expert and Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson. Both have musicals running through their blood and are more than ready to put on a dazzling show when not overseeing the event.





Who's performing at the concert?

Only Fools and Horses, The Color Purple, Dear Evan Hansen, & Juliet, Come From Away and Waitress will all be performing



Who isn't performing at this year's concert? All five nominees for Best New Musical – Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Only Fools and Horses and & Juliet – will be wowing on the night, alongside a rousing rendition of "I'm Here" from the cast of Curve Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of The Color Purple. We've also got two very secret special performances that we're keeping under wraps – stay tuned to find out more!

Get all the line-up info.





Who's nominated this year?

The cast of & Juliet

Brand new musical & Juliet roared its way into the West End in November and broke records with 13 nominations, including Best New Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. Behind that there are shows including Waitress, Evita, Present Laughter and Come From Away all picking up nods. You voted in your droves for who you wanted to win (that's the name of the game for the WhatsOnStage Awards) and this year the likes of Andrew Scott, Tom Hiddleston, Wendell Pierce, Sharon D Clarke, Claire Foy, Zawe Ashton and more are featured among the nominees.

See the full list here.









How should I prepare?

Follow us on all our social channels! Get your glad rags on! However you are watching, prepare for a night of West End frolics with some of the best talents around. If you're at home, make sure you're logged in from 6.15pm to catch the red carpet fun and more. See you on the night!