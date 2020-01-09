Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson to host 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert

The hosts of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert have been announced.

Jodie Prenger, who is currently starring in the West End production of A Taste of Honey, will present alongside Tom Read Wilson, who hosts Celebs Go Dating and has appeared regularly on Big Brother's Bit On The Side and Celebrity Juice.

Prenger shot to fame after winning the hit TV series I'd Do Anything, and has recently appeared in shows including Annie and Abigail's Party. Read Wilson, who studied musical theatre at the Royal Academy of Music, is also Capital Radio's dating guru on Roman Kemp's breakfast show.

Prenger and Read Wilson will oversee proceedings on the night at the Prince of Wales Theatre, where the award winners will be revealed. There will also be a number of special, one-off performances from nominated shows and stars. Tickets for the concert are currently on sale.

For the first time in 2020, the awards will air live from 7pm to 10pm on BBC Radio 2, with Elaine Paige and Ken Bruce presenting from the theatre and providing first interviews with winners, nominees and special guests.

This year, the brand new jukebox musical & Juliet leads the nominations with 13 nods, while among play nominees the Andrew Scott-led Present Laughter at the Old Vic picked up eight.

You can vote in the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards here, and vote for the brand new BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical here.