Please note: Stalls seats are not on sale for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony.

The only major UK theatre awards in which you, the audience, are the judges.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 1 March 2020, returning once again to the prestigious Prince of Wales Theatre.

Don’t miss out on your chance to attend this star-studded evening and enjoy thrilling performances from shows in the West End and beyond!

Who will win in 2020? You decide. Be there to find out.

If you have any access requirements please contact the box office directly: [email protected]