We Will Rock You 20th anniversary tour to be directed by Ben Elton

Ben Elton will direct a new 20th anniversary tour of We Will Rock You, opening in February.

The musical originally premiered in 2002 at the Dominion Theatre in London and went on to become one of the longest-running musicals in West End history.

The musical features songs from Queen's back catalogue including "We Are The Champions", "Radio Ga Ga", "I Want To Break Free", "Somebody To Love", "Killer Queen", "Don't Stop Me Now", "Under Pressure", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Another One Bites The Dust" and "We Will Rock You".

Elton will sit in the director's chair once more after directing the original production, saying today: "I can hardly believe it's been 20 years since We Will Rock You premiered in London. Or that much of what we thought was science fiction in the script back then has turned into science fact! I guess Queen were always ahead of the game! I've directed this show all over the world and I can't wait to bring it home to the UK with a brand new production and a fabulous cast of young Bohemians, most of whom were rocking in their cradles when this adventure first began."

The show opens in Portsmouth on 7 February before visiting York, Cornwall, Bournemouth, Stoke, Liverpool, Northampton, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Bristol, Reading, Aylesbury, Ipswich, Torquay, Wolverhampton, Wimbledon, Stockton, Peterborough, Norwich, Bromley, Birmingham, Southend, Canterbury, Southampton, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester.

Tickets are on sale below, with further creatives to be announced by the production.