Cast for We Will Rock You 20th anniversary tour revealed

Casting has been unveiled for the 20th anniversary tour of We Will Rock You.

The musical originally premiered in 2002 at the Dominion Theatre in London and went on to become one of the longest-running musicals in West End history.

The cast will see Ian McIntosh play Galileo, Elena Skye as Scaramouche, Jenny O'Leary as Killer Queen and Adam Strong as Khashoggi. Together with Michael Mckell as Buddy, Martina Ciabatti Mennell as Oz and David Michael Johnson as Brit.

The ensemble includes Laura Bird, Kate Leiper, Joanne Harper, Anna Davey, Edward Leigh, Spin, Karen Walker, David Muscat, Damien Walsh, Laura Ava-Scott, Victoria Collins, Joseph Connor, Louis Clarke-Clare and Jacob Fearey.

The musical features songs from Queen's back catalogue including "We Are The Champions", "Radio Ga Ga", "I Want To Break Free", "Somebody To Love", "Killer Queen", "Don't Stop Me Now", "Under Pressure", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Another One Bites The Dust" and "We Will Rock You".

You can find out more about the tour dates here.