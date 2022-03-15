The Cher Show unveils complete company ahead of UK and Ireland tour

The full company for the European premiere of The Cher Show has been revealed.

Based on the life and times of the venerated songstress, including "If I Could Turn Back Time", "I Got You Babe", "Strong Enough", "The Shoop Shoop Song" and "Believe", the musical has a book by Tony winner Rick Elice (Jersey Boys).

Alongside the previously revealed three leading stars – Danielle Steers, Debbie Kurup and Millie O'Connell – in the show will be Lucas Rush as Sonny, Jake Mitchell as Bob Mackie, Sam Ferriday as Greg Allman and Tori Scott as Georgia.

Joining them are Jordan Anderton, Jasmine Jules Andrews, Carla Bertran, Catherine Cornwall, Áine Curran, Sam Holden, Samantha Ivey, Aston Newman Hannington, Ingrid Olivia, Clayton Rosa, Chay Wills and Guy Woolf.

This new production, directed by Arlene Phillips and choreographed by Strictly and Ain't Misbehavin's Oti Mabuse, will open on tour at Curve in Leicester on 15 April 2022, with tour dates set through to 1 April 2023. it also features costumes by Gabriella Slade (Six).

It also has set design by Tom Rogers, musical supervision by Rich Morris, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson, music production by Gary Hickeson, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, associate direction by James Cousins, associate choreography by James Bennett and casting by Will Burton CDG.



