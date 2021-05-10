Bedknobs and Broomsticks musical tour extends run and adds further venues

Iconic Disney film Bedknobs and Broomsticks will be brought to the stage in a new tour commencing August 2021 – and will now be running for even longer!

The 1971 film originally starred Angela Lansbury and followed three children that went to live with an apprentice witch after being evacuated from wartime London.

The stage musical has co-direction by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison, with Harrison also providing set and illusion design. On top of music and lyrics by the famed Sherman Brothers, there will be new tunes and additional lyrics by Neil Bartram, as well as book by Brian Hill.

The musical will open at Newcastle Theatre Royal on 14 August before visiting Marlowe Canterbury, Cliffs Pavilion Southend, Gaiety Theatre Dublin, Milton Keynes Theatre, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Theatre Royal Norwich, Theatre Royal Nottingham, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Palace Theatre Manchester, Lyceum Theatre Sheffield, King's Theatre Glasgow, Alexandra Theatre Birmingham, His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen, Orchard Theatre Dartford, Mayflower Theatre Southampton and Festival Theatre Edinburgh. The piece will also have a five-week festive season at Leeds Grand next Christmas.

New dates unveiled today into 2022 include Bristol Hippodrome, Millenium Centre Cardiff, Curve Leicester, Liverpool Empire, Northampton Derngate, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Grand Theatre Wolverhampton, Hull New Theatre and Belfast Opera House. Further dates will be announced in due course, with tickets for the new dates on sale soon.

Costume design is by Gabriella Slade, orchestrations are by Simon Hale, musical supervision is by Tom Murray, choreography and movement direction are by Neil Bettles, sound design is by Gareth Fry, lighting is by Simon Wilkinson, production management is by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jill Green and Jo Hawes.

Michael Harrison said: "As theatres across the UK and Ireland prepare to reopen, I'm thrilled that so many want to host our exciting new production of Bedknobs and Broomsticks; so we are extending this world premiere tour. Bedknobs and Broomsticks will be one of the biggest shows on the road this year with a cast and crew of over 70 people to bring this classic story to magical life on stage."

