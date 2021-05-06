Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to be staged at Glastonbury Abbey this summer

Hit Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be revived outdoors this summer.

Presented at the iconic Glastonbury Abbey in Somerset, the revival of the hit musical is based on the Kilworth House production which ran in 2019. It is directed by Andrew Wright, with musical direction by Kat Stevens and associate direction and choreography by Jaye Elster.

Full cast and creative team to be revealed, with Sarah Neale, Maxine Ridout, Shelley Smith, Hannah Switzer initially announced as appearing in the piece.

Joseph will play from 29 to 30 August, with a matinee performance on 30 August. Audiences are advised to bring chairs and blankets, and to prepare for any potential weather conditions. It is staged by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd.

The musical is based on the biblical tale of Joseph, who is given a special coat and has the ability to discern the meaning of dreams.

Tickets are on sale now via the Glastonbury Abbey website.