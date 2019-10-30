The Book of Mormon to play in Cardiff

The Book of Mormon will play at the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff from 3 to 28 November 2020, it has been announced.

The Broadway musical follows a pair of Mormon boys sent as missionaries to Africa from their Salt Lake City home and is written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez. The show first opened on the West End in February 2013 and won four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. It broke the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history and has sold out every one of its 2,783 performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Parker and Stone are best known as the creators of the Emmy Award-winning TV show South Park and the film Team America: World Police. Lopez co-created the musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney's Frozen and Coco. He is one of only fifteen artists to win all four major US entertainment awards – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

The musical is directed by Casey Nicholaw and Parker, with choreography by Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus and orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Oremus.

Tickets for the Wales Millennium Centre go on sale to the public on 6 November.