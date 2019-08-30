Les Misérables UK and Ireland tour new casting and dates announced

New dates and casting have been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables.

From 18 November 2019 Dean Chisnall will play Jean Valjean, Nic Greenshields will play Javert, Katie Hall will play Fantine, Ian Hughes will play Thénardier, Harry Apps will play Marius, Charlie Burn will play Cosette, Barnaby Hughes will play Enjolras and Helen Walsh will play Madame Thénardier.

Also in the cast will be Joseph Anthony, George Arvidson, Adam Boardman, Olivia Brereton, Danny Colligan, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Jenna Innes, Ebony Jonelle, Robert Madge, Liam Marcellino, Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Corrine Priest, Jamie Pritchard, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Dean Read and Janne Snellen. Further casting to be announced soon.

Further dates have also been announced. The production will appear at Bristol Hippodrome (7 April to 9 May 2020), Glasgow Theatre Royal (3 to 27 June 2020), Leeds Grand Theatre (23 July to 15 August 2020), Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre (25 August to 12 September 2020) Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (25 September to 24 October 2020) and Hull New Theatre (28 October to 21 November 2020).

The production opened on tour in late 2018, with the West End all-star production currently running at the Gielgud Theatre.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, will return to the Queen's Theatre, which will be renamed as the Sondheim Theatre in December 2019. The newer 2009 staging of the production will be performed in the space.