Watch Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas celebrate opening Les Misérables

WhatsOnStage went backstage on gala night to meet some of the leads for the West End concert production of Les Misérables, which runs at the Gielgud Theatre while the musical's usual home at the Queen's Theatre is refurbished.

Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, John Owen-Jones, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Katy Secombe, Matt Lucas, Bradley Jaden, Rob Houchen, Shan Ako and Lily Kerhoas lead the cast of the show, which plays until 30 November.

They are joined by Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, Simon Bowman, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle, Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Barnaby Hughes, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton, Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O'Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan, Leo Roberts, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle and Andrew York.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, will return to the Queen's Theatre, which will be renamed as the Sondheim Theatre in December 2019. The newer 2009 staging of the production will be performed in the space.