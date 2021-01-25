RSC to partner with BroadwayHD to provide almost 30 streamed shows

BroadwayHD and the RSC have unveiled a major partnership, offering audiences around the world the chance to watch recorded productions online.

The site has been providing streamed versions of iconic shows including West End musicals and award-winning revivals.

Being added to the streaming site this month are:

– King Lear (2016) starring Antony Sher

– Antony and Cleopatra (2017), directed by Iqbal Khan

– Hamlet (2016), award-winning actor Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) leads the cast

– Macbeth (2018) starring Christopher Eccleston and Niamh Cusack

– Measure for Measure (2019) directed by Gregory Doran

– Love's Labour's Lost (2014), Christopher Luscombe directs

– The Merry Wives of Windsor (2018) directed by Fiona Laird

– Two Gentlemen of Verona (2014) – a modern dress production

– Timon of Athons (2018) starring Kathryn Hunter

Twenty further shows will be added to the streaming site over the coming months, including Romeo and Juliet and The Tempest.

While priced in dollars, the streaming platform is available for UK audiences as well – for anyone willing to fill their days with a plethora of hit productions.

Artistic director Gregory Doran said: "Nothing can replace the experience of seeing a play live on stage. But with our theatres currently closed, and all of us spending much more time at home, we are delighted to be working with BroadwayHD to give audiences around the world the chance to experience RSC productions from home. We have been filming all of our Shakespeare plays since 2013, broadcasting them into cinemas and to schools. Shakespeare speaks to us unlike any other writer, and this partnership with BroadwayHD will enable even more people to enjoy his work, bringing us together virtually at a time when many of us will be apart."

Select shows have closed captions – indicated by the closed caption logo on BroadwayHD.