RSC's The Comedy of Errors cast joining Miles Jupp announced

Casting has been announced for the RSC's production of The Comedy of Errors, which will play in Stratford this summer

Jonathan Broadbent (Dromio of Syracuse), Justin Edwards (Antipholus of Ephesus), Greg Haiste (Dromio of Ephesus), Georgia Landers (Luciana) and Annette McLaughlin (Adrianna) will join the previously announced Miles Jupp, who will make his RSC debut as Antipholus of Syracuse.

Further cast includes Alfred Clay (Dr Pinch), Andrew French (Duke Solinus), William Grint (Merchant), Avita Jay (Luce), Cornell S John (Egeon), Zoe Lambert (Aemilia), Mogali Masuku (Courtesan), Dyfrig Morris (Jailer/Merchant), Baker Mukasa (Merchant), Patrick Osborne (Balthasar) and Zach Wyatt (Angelo).

The Comedy of Errors is one of Shakespeare's comedic farces, telling the story of a man arriving in new strange town only to find that everyone knows his name but thinks he's someone else.

Phillip Breen directs the show, with design by Max Jones, lighting by Tina MacHugh, music by Paddy Cunneen, sound by Dyfan Jones, movement direction by Charlotte Broom and fight direction by Renny Krupinski.

The production will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 25 April to 3 October, alongside The Winter's Tale – running from 28 March to 2 October – and Pericles – 15 August to 1 October. It will then transfer to the Barbican in London.