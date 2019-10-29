Robbie Williams goes into rehearsals for The Boy in the Dress musical at the RSC
The musical version of David Walliams' book opens in November
Music maker Robbie Williams went into rehearsals for The Boy in the Dress musical, as the show warms up for its world premiere in Stratford-upon-Avon.
Mark Ravenhill's adaptation of David Walliams' book has music from Williams and Guy Chambers, and follows a young boy who chooses to express himself by wearing a dress.
The production begins previews at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday 8 November before opening on 27 November and running until 8 March 2020. Full casting for the show was recently announced – you can see who will star in the piece and the announced creative team here.
The Boy in the Dress is Walliams' debut children's book, which follows 12 year-old Dennis, who is his football team's striker and wants to wear a dress to school.